Donald Cerrone rolls up to UFC 246 media day riding a motorcycle (Video)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is currently preparing for the biggest fight of his life, as the American is getting set to square off in the Octagon against Irish sensation Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

The fight is one of the most-hyped UFC events over the past year, as McGregor hasn’t fought in the Octagon in over three years, when he defeated the clearly overmatched Eddie Alvarez.

Cerrone poses a greater threat than Alvarez did, especially since McGregor hasn’t fought all that much recently, and it’s unclear what type of shape he’ll be in.

As for Cerrone, he’s still the same guy he’s always been, as evidenced by his entrance at media day on Thursday, when he rolled up on a motorcycle.

.@Cowboycerrone just arrived to #UFC246 media day on a motorcycle like a damn boss. pic.twitter.com/e10WfCBzSD — BroBible (@BroBible) January 16, 2020

What a boss.