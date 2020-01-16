Harold Carmichael finally defeats the "too tall" bias in Eagles football

It didn’t start with Carmichael. For many decades, guys who were “too tall” didn’t get a second look in Eagles or Phillies scouting circles. Gene Conley at 6-8 was an exception as a pitcher for the Phils in 1959 and 1960, but he had already proven his worth with the Boston/Milwaukee Braves, so his case was an outlier.

The prevailing thought for a long time (since the early 1900’s) was tall guys were too slow and lacked sufficient coordination for the quick-twitch demands of football and baseball. Anyone taller than 6-3 was steered toward basketball and track.

The neanderthal thinking was tall guys were more prone to injury, and slower to react to football decision-making on the field of play. Personnel folks wanted that 5-10 to 6-2 guy, thick in the right places, guys who looked fast with short strides.

Wilt Chamberlain at 7-1, 265, once offered his professional services to the Eagles at tight end back in 1965. The Eagles declined the offer.

Was that “height bias” or simply economics? I guess we’ll never know. Maybe both.

Enter Harold Carmichael, draft prospect, 6-8, 225, who had attended William M. Raines High School in Jacksonville, Florida, where he played the clarinet in the school’s band. He also played quarterback on the football team.

He walked-on at Southern University and became a tri-sport athlete. He used his 6’8″ height to play on the basketball team as a center, and threw the javelin and discus for the track and field team. In football, he shifted to playing wide receiver, where he was a four year starter, although he never led the team in receptions. He received All-conference honors as a senior. He was a teammate of Mel Blount.

Carmichael was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the seventh round (161st overall) of the 1971 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he was converted into a tight end, starting in 6 out of the 9 games that year and leading the team’s tight ends with 20 receptions (fourth overall on the team).

The next year he was moved to wide receiver. In 1973, he had a breakout year with the arrival of head coach Mike McCormack, leading the league with 67 receptions for 1,116 yards (16.7-yard average) and was tied for fourth with 9 receiving TD’s.

He ended his career with 590 receptions for 8,985 yards with 79 career touchdown catches, along with 64 rushing yards on nine carries. He currently ranks 25th all-time in career touchdown receptions, but he was 7th all-time at the time of his retirement. His career catches ranked fifth all-time when he retired. He retired as the Eagles’ all-time leader in pass receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and total touchdowns (79), with all four records still standing as of early 2017. He also holds Eagles post-season records for receiving yards (465), touchdowns (6), yards per reception (16.0), and yards per game (66.4). He and Brent Celek are the only Eagles with 3 touchdowns in a single post-season (1979), and he is one of four players with 2 touchdowns in a single post-season game. He holds the Eagles record for most games with a touchdown for both the regular season (69) and playoffs (5, shared with Duce Staley and Brian Westbrook). At 6 foot 8 inches, he is believed to be the tallest wide receiver in the history of the NFL.

Ray Didinger was there when Carmichael was drafted: