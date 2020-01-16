Kyrie Irving already complaining about Nets roster

It was said that Kyrie Irving was elated to return home and play near where he grew up, but it sure hasn’t taken long for the *real* version of himself to manifest itself.

Irving is only midway through his first season with the Nets, and it really hasn’t gone all that badly. He missed a number of games due to injury, and yet the team is only 18-22 — currently holding the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. If they get hot at any point in the second half of the season, they could certainly move up in the standings.

But it doesn’t seem that Irving sees the big picture the same way. Instead, he’s essentially already complaining about the lack of talent on the Nets roster, which he did in a postgame rant.

Kyrie Irving was asked after tonight’s loss to Philly about this game against a top East opponent showing how much work the Nets still have to do in order to compete at the highest level while waiting for Kevin Durant to return. Here’s Irving’s answer: pic.twitter.com/NAqA4OvQk2 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 16, 2020

Those comments probably won’t go over well in the locker room, among Kyrie’s teammates.