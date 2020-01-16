MMA

Massive List of Prop Bets for McGregor and Cerrone Fight

By January 16, 2020

Feb 18, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Donald Cerrone (red gloves) reacts to fight against Yancy Medeiros (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Frank Erwin Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

 

Got this press release today:

We’re still a few weeks away from the Super Bowl, but there are plenty of prop bets available for the megafight between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.

 

On Thursday, SportsBetting.ag unveiled a host of props for Saturday’s highly-anticipated bout headlining UFC 246. People can also wager on Friday’s weigh-in.

 

Some of the prop bets include country flags, pay-per-view buys, blood, cuss words, patriotism and who McGregor will call out should he win.

 

As far as the fight odds, McGregor is currently a -350 favorite while Cerrone is a +285 underdog.

 

Complete list of crazy and standard prop bets are here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props

 

Conor McGregor weight

Over 168

Under 168

 

Donald Cerrone weight

Over 169

Under 169

 

Who will Conor McGregor call out at UFC 246?

Khabib Nurmagomedov +110

Jorge Masvidal +200

Kamaru Usman +600

Floyd Mayweather +800

Nate Diaz +1200

Manny Pacquiao +1500

 

Total f-bombs Conor McGregor says after fight 

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

 

Will Conor McGregor wear official UFC/Reebok walkout t-shirt?

Yes -1000

No +500

 

Total PPV buys

Over 2.2 million

Under 2.2 million

 

Will Conor McGregor bring an Irish flag into the cage?

Yes -5000

No +2000

 

Will Donald Cerrone bring an American flag into the cage?

Yes -120

No -120

 

First fighter to visibly bleed

Conor McGregor +200

Donald Cerrone -260

 

First fighter to touch the mat with body part besides feet

Conor McGregor -120

Donald Cerrone -120

 

Will either fighter lose consciousness?

Yes +500

No -1000

 

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes +450

No -600

 

Time of Bruce Buffer intro to fight

Over 2 min 40 seconds

Under 2 min 40 seconds

 

Total Rounds

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

 

When will the fight end?

1st Round +100

2nd Round +325

3rd Round +700

4th Round +1000

5th Round +1400

Goes the distance +450

 

Round Betting

Conor McGregor wins in 1st Round +170

Conor McGregor wins in 2nd Round +325

Conor McGregor wins in 3rd Round +700

Conor McGregor wins in 4th Round +1200

Conor McGregor wins in 5th Round +2200

Donald Cerrone wins in 1st Round +1200

Donald Cerrone wins in 2nd Round +1200

Donald Cerrone wins in 3rd Round +1600

Donald Cerrone wins in 4th Round +1600

Donald Cerrone wins in 5th Round +2000

Draw +5000

 

Method of Victory

Conor McGregor by KO, TKO, DQ, Submission -225

Donald Cerrone by KO, TKO, DQ, Submission +350

Conor McGregor by Decision or Technical Decision +700

Donald Cerrone by Decision or Technical Decision +900

Draw +5000

 

