Massive List of Prop Bets for McGregor and Cerrone Fight

Got this press release today:
We’re still a few weeks away from the Super Bowl, but there are plenty of prop bets available for the megafight between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.
On Thursday, SportsBetting.ag unveiled a host of props for Saturday’s highly-anticipated bout headlining UFC 246. People can also wager on Friday’s weigh-in.
Some of the prop bets include country flags, pay-per-view buys, blood, cuss words, patriotism and who McGregor will call out should he win.
As far as the fight odds, McGregor is currently a -350 favorite while Cerrone is a +285 underdog.
Complete list of crazy and standard prop bets are here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props
Conor McGregor weight
Over 168
Under 168
Donald Cerrone weight
Over 169
Under 169
Who will Conor McGregor call out at UFC 246?
Khabib Nurmagomedov +110
Jorge Masvidal +200
Kamaru Usman +600
Floyd Mayweather +800
Nate Diaz +1200
Manny Pacquiao +1500
Total f-bombs Conor McGregor says after fight
Over 1.5
Under 1.5
Will Conor McGregor wear official UFC/Reebok walkout t-shirt?
Yes -1000
No +500
Total PPV buys
Over 2.2 million
Under 2.2 million
Will Conor McGregor bring an Irish flag into the cage?
Yes -5000
No +2000
Will Donald Cerrone bring an American flag into the cage?
Yes -120
No -120
First fighter to visibly bleed
Conor McGregor +200
Donald Cerrone -260
First fighter to touch the mat with body part besides feet
Conor McGregor -120
Donald Cerrone -120
Will either fighter lose consciousness?
Yes +500
No -1000
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes +450
No -600
Time of Bruce Buffer intro to fight
Over 2 min 40 seconds
Under 2 min 40 seconds
Total Rounds
Over 1.5
Under 1.5
When will the fight end?
1st Round +100
2nd Round +325
3rd Round +700
4th Round +1000
5th Round +1400
Goes the distance +450
Round Betting
Conor McGregor wins in 1st Round +170
Conor McGregor wins in 2nd Round +325
Conor McGregor wins in 3rd Round +700
Conor McGregor wins in 4th Round +1200
Conor McGregor wins in 5th Round +2200
Donald Cerrone wins in 1st Round +1200
Donald Cerrone wins in 2nd Round +1200
Donald Cerrone wins in 3rd Round +1600
Donald Cerrone wins in 4th Round +1600
Donald Cerrone wins in 5th Round +2000
Draw +5000
Method of Victory
Conor McGregor by KO, TKO, DQ, Submission -225
Donald Cerrone by KO, TKO, DQ, Submission +350
Conor McGregor by Decision or Technical Decision +700
Donald Cerrone by Decision or Technical Decision +900
Draw +5000
Comments