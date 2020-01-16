Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Russell Westbrook

January 16, 2020

Jan 15, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives with the ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Russell Westbrook – Houston (vs Portland)

31 points, 11-22 FG, 7-12 FT, 2 3PTs, 11 rebounds, 12 assists, 1 steal

A throwback night for Westbrook.

 

