Rapid Recap: Celtics' rallies can't match Bucks' onslaught in agonizing 128-123 loss

Another Thursday, another Celtics back-to-back with the SEGABABA against an elite conference opponent. And lacking Jaylen Brown, no less. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are too much for most teams to handle, and a shorthanded Cs squad wasn’t gonna be the exception.

Kemba Walker gave it his all: After a goose-egg first quarter, he poured on 24 in the second (of 40 overall) on 60.9% shooting, plus 11 boards, 3 dimes and a block. Marcus Smart didn’t shoot nearly as well overall but was solid enough on triples to reach 24 points (plus 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block), and Daniel Theis’s 12-10-0-1-2 line didn’t come close to summing up his impact on the game. But it wasn’t enough against the 32-17-7 monstrosity of Giannis and double figures from four other hot-shooting Bucks (Middleton, Lopez, George Hill and Donte “The Whiteboy With Interesting Tweets” DiVincenzo [Google it]).

Milwaukee looked like the title contender they hope to be from jump. Boston…did not. No surprise the former jumped to a double-digit lead in less than three minutes.

This getting ugly and Middleton ain’t even shoot the ball yet — James (@MPleasing72) January 17, 2020

Brook Lopez’s goofy ass is Kyle Korver tonight someone just fucking kill me — Tribune of the Plebs (@Handsome_Jake_) January 17, 2020

(As you might infer, Lopez was red-hot from deep while Boston couldn’t buy a shot.)

Sure looks like a segababa on the road against the best team in the NBA so far — Spartan 117 (@spartymoshow) January 17, 2020

Bucks are so long up front… C's are either going to have to move the ball a LOT more and pull MIL out of position, or they're going to have to win this game from the mid-range https://t.co/L2zRZhQkz6 — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) January 17, 2020

Celtics open the game 5-of-18 from the field. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 17, 2020

Ending in a 36-20 deficit, the quarter was an utterly devastating beatdown for the Cs that seemed unlikely to reverse course any time soon.

As if to illustrate the point, Boston opens the second with a pull-up 3 from Ojeleye that goes about how you’d expect it would. https://t.co/ZoUXLrLBo2 — Anchorage Man (@SethPartnow) January 17, 2020

The fundamental nature of the failure didn’t change in Q2: Milwaukee was hitting their shots and owning the paint while Boston wasn’t.

Kemba caught fire in the 2nd quarter: ☘️ 24 Pts

☘️ 9-11 FG (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/o163MAWbKr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 17, 2020

If not for a 24-point blitz by Walker in that second frame, the Cs would’ve been down 30 or more, instead of just 18 at the half (76-58 Bucks).

Best scoring quarter I've seen by a #Celtics player this season. Kemba Walker: 24 points In the worst defensive half of the season — 76 points is the most points allowed for Boston #Bucks lead 76-58 at the half — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) January 17, 2020

To start Q3, Boston tried to drag Milwaukee into the mud that had consumed their offense with slow-but-steady-wins-the-race shit: second-chance attempts, ugly but disciplined ball movement and so on.

15-5 Celtics run. C's putting up some fight after being down 27 on tail end of back-to-back. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 17, 2020

Daniel Theis was responsible for a lot of it:

Good hustle by Theis 🔨 pic.twitter.com/CJkAl36Sd0 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 17, 2020

Daniel Theis just blocked Giannis at the rim! #thisdayincelticshistory — Abby Chin (@tvabby) January 17, 2020

Theis is ART. Theis is IMPORTANT. pic.twitter.com/hAG2TgyrDt — Noted Jaylen Brown Scholar (@redryansox) January 17, 2020

And suddenly:

Update: they are at 8/30 only a 3rd into the 3rd. This might actually happen and it seems to be working as they cut the deficit down to 11. https://t.co/ywVVXqnuSn — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 17, 2020

It was looking somewhat like a movie we’d seen before, in which momentum swung drastically in the Celtics’ direction during a third frame.

Bucks only hoops right now are accidental offense off our deflections — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) January 17, 2020

Unfortunately, Gordon Hayward was awful in this one, unlike the last one, and they weren’t nearly out of the woods yet. But they did have SMARF:

Call it a stretch six bitch pic.twitter.com/xjTea1Xstp — JaylenBrownOut (@MuppetMonsters) January 16, 2020

Grim reality set in:

Celtics had gotten deficit down to 8 when Giannis went to the bench with 4:47 to play in third. Without him, Bucks pushed lead to 20 against Boston sub lineups. Celtics bench woes spotlighted, particularly when playing down a starter. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 17, 2020

38-10 edge for Bucks in bench points. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 17, 2020

Hayward’s first field goal of the game, after 8 misses, marked Q3’s end: still a massive 106-87 Bucks lead.

The TL trading Hayward for a fanny pack of camel lights and quaaludes before the night is over. — AMANDA (@HoorayAmanda) January 17, 2020

I, for one, was upset enough to want to make that deal, so I get it. The momentum Boston had built continued to wane as the fourth frame began:

why is the offense running through Brad, Kanter and Hayward right now?? — “kuzma better” 💀 (@SmokingJayz) January 17, 2020

Also, unlike in the third, Milwaukee wasn’t giving up after misses but relentlessly chasing them down to ensure their foot remained on Boston’s neck. When jumpers failed, drives and putbacks succeeded. If not for Antetokounmpo’s uneven work at the charity stripe, the Celtics would likely be down almost 20 at the frame’s halfway point, instead of about 10:

Feels like Giannis' free-throw shooting could become an important thing in the playoffs. He's 8 for 17 now. Below 62 percent for the year. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 17, 2020

My favorite part of getting my hopes up is the inevitable pain that follows — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) January 17, 2020

…and somehow at the very end, it was a 4-point game again with a minute left. But this one wasn’t meant to be—too many mistakes early on to bounce back from.

