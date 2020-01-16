Rapid Recap: Celtics' rallies can't match Bucks' onslaught in agonizing 128-123 loss

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
Another Thursday, another Celtics back-to-back with the SEGABABA against an elite conference opponent. And lacking Jaylen Brown, no less. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are too much for most teams to handle, and a shorthanded Cs squad wasn’t gonna be the exception.
Kemba Walker gave it his all: After a goose-egg first quarter, he poured on 24 in the second (of 40 overall) on 60.9% shooting, plus 11 boards, 3 dimes and a block. Marcus Smart didn’t shoot nearly as well overall but was solid enough on triples to reach 24 points (plus 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block), and Daniel Theis’s 12-10-0-1-2 line didn’t come close to summing up his impact on the game. But it wasn’t enough against the 32-17-7 monstrosity of Giannis and double figures from four other hot-shooting Bucks (Middleton, Lopez, George Hill and Donte “The Whiteboy With Interesting Tweets” DiVincenzo [Google it]).
Milwaukee looked like the title contender they hope to be from jump. Boston…did not. No surprise the former jumped to a double-digit lead in less than three minutes.
(As you might infer, Lopez was red-hot from deep while Boston couldn’t buy a shot.)
Ending in a 36-20 deficit, the quarter was an utterly devastating beatdown for the Cs that seemed unlikely to reverse course any time soon.
The fundamental nature of the failure didn’t change in Q2: Milwaukee was hitting their shots and owning the paint while Boston wasn’t.
If not for a 24-point blitz by Walker in that second frame, the Cs would’ve been down 30 or more, instead of just 18 at the half (76-58 Bucks).
To start Q3, Boston tried to drag Milwaukee into the mud that had consumed their offense with slow-but-steady-wins-the-race shit: second-chance attempts, ugly but disciplined ball movement and so on.
Daniel Theis was responsible for a lot of it:
And suddenly:
It was looking somewhat like a movie we’d seen before, in which momentum swung drastically in the Celtics’ direction during a third frame.
Unfortunately, Gordon Hayward was awful in this one, unlike the last one, and they weren’t nearly out of the woods yet. But they did have SMARF:
Grim reality set in:
Hayward’s first field goal of the game, after 8 misses, marked Q3’s end: still a massive 106-87 Bucks lead.
I, for one, was upset enough to want to make that deal, so I get it. The momentum Boston had built continued to wane as the fourth frame began:
Also, unlike in the third, Milwaukee wasn’t giving up after misses but relentlessly chasing them down to ensure their foot remained on Boston’s neck. When jumpers failed, drives and putbacks succeeded. If not for Antetokounmpo’s uneven work at the charity stripe, the Celtics would likely be down almost 20 at the frame’s halfway point, instead of about 10:
…and somehow at the very end, it was a 4-point game again with a minute left. But this one wasn’t meant to be—too many mistakes early on to bounce back from.
