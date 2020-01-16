UFC 246 Prelim Breakout Star: Aleksa Camur

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Finally, fights are back in the UFC. After a few weeks away, Prelim Breakout Star is back to bring you our eighth year of preliminary card fighters to look out for. To kick the year off right, we’ve started with a favorite of ours: a Dana White Contender Series graduate.

Aleksa Camur

Affiliation – Strong Style MMA

From – Broadview Heights, Ohio

Height – 6’0″

Weight – 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)

Record – 5-0 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

The most impressive thing about Camur is his pure athleticism. His mixture of physical strength and quickness will be a problem for a lot of light heavyweights, especially his opponent (which we’ll get to later). He also uses these attributes in really intelligent ways. He not only has quick footwork to jump in for heavy hooks or flying knees, but he uses it to get out of range as well. This allows him to avoid simply trading at striking distance with other powerful light heavyweights.

Why he has been overlooked

The two main reasons you may not have heard his name yet are youth and relative inexperience. With only five professional fights and at just 24 years old (a relative baby in the 205 lb division), Camur hasn’t really had the time to build momentum. That would change with a win over a five-fight UFC veteran, as he has the chance to do in his debut.

What makes this a good match-up

Many might not remember, but Justin Ledet started his UFC career with three straight wins and was ranked in the heavyweight division. After a drop down to light heavyweight, Ledet has lost two straight fights and is seemingly on the verge of an exit from the UFC.

So what is the major difference between heavyweight Ledet and light heavyweight Ledet? The answer is where Camur holds the advantage. At heavyweight, Ledet was able to use his quickness to beat larger, slower heavyweights. Mark Godbeer and Chase Sherman couldn’t keep up with his output, which allowed him to overwhelm each of them. Down a weight class, this is just not the case. 205ers are often as fast as Ledet, but still hold that same athleticism advantage. Being that these are two of Camur’s strong suits, I would not expect Ledet to have any easier of a time with Camur.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 190-80-1 (2 NC) (7 DNF)

