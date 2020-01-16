Watch Tyson Fury trash Deontay Wilder in face-to-face staredown

The Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury fight is still roughly one month away, as the epic rematch is set to take place on Feb. 22 at MGM Grand.

It’s clear that there’s till some animosity between the two, maybe even more than when they first squared off in the ring. Everyone was picking the seemingly-unbeatable Wilder in that fight, but he and Fury fought to a draw, in a bout that could’ve gone either way.

The two recently got together for a face-to-face trash-talk-off of sorts, and it was extremely entertaining. Here’s a snippet of it.

Fury: You’ve got a nice nose piercing you little b–ch, two rounds.

Wilder: How you gonna knock me out?

Fury: Two rounds. Two rounds and out. I’m gonna hit you on the point of the chin. The legs are going to go woo!

Wilder: I want you to be terrified.

Fury: I’m absolutely sh–ing myself.

Can’t wait for the fight.