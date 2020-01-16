Weight loss in sports

The control and management of body weight generates significant problems in many people, including athletes, who can seek a loss of weight in order to improve their performance, favoring the weight / power ratio or simply for an aesthetic purpose. The management of body weight if combined with special pills can be a strong solution. Curious? You can try this and tell us the result.

But a reduction in body weight does not always guarantee a better performance, sometimes it can lead just the opposite. Let’s see what is necessary to know.

First steps

The first thing to do before starting to lose weight is to define some goals and, for this, we need to know what the starting point is. Body weight alone is not a good indicator of the state of our body composition. For example, two individuals may have the same weight (100kg) and the same height (180cm) and be completely different: the first, a sedentary with obesity and the second, a bodybuilder. Therefore, it is clear that just looking at the weight is not enough.

Body weight or body mass is the total sum of our body, which could be divided into 5 components: adipose tissue, muscle tissue, bone tissue, residual mass and skin tissue. Given this, we can think that in most athletes, the kg we want to lose will be of the “adipose” component (formed mainly of lipids-fats and water).

There are different methods to establish at what point of body composition we are: anthropometric, ultrasound methods … At the sports level, anthropometric methods are usually used mainly due to their safety, low cost, ease, high reproducibility and reliability.

Objectives

An optimal and realistic weight loss is around 1kg every 15 days or 500g a week. Losses greater than 1kg per week can put athletic performance at risk, since the caloric restriction will probably have been excessive with respect to the level of training requirement.

Systems

A fundamental law of thermodynamics says that if energy intake is lower than energy consumption, we will find ourselves in a negative balance and therefore weight will be lost. Otherwise, it will be won.



There are three systems to achieve this negative balance:



reduce energy intake

increase energy expenditure

a combination of the two (intake reduction + expense increase)



For a sedentary person, the best strategy to follow would be to reduce energy intake and increase current physical activity. But in the case of many athletes, they cannot increase their activity level and in those cases, the modification of the dietary pattern is essential. But beware! As we have said before, the goal is not to lose weight but to reduce and achieve optimal adipose tissue values.

The priority: Lose adipose tissue and preserve the muscle tissue

A negative energy balance (low energy consumption with respect to total expenditure) causes losses of fat mass but also muscle tissue. Loss of muscle mass can be reduced with an increase in the protein content of the diet.

