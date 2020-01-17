Jose Altuve accused of cheating by wearing buzzer, this video may prove it

The Houston Astros may have been disciplined by Major League Baseball, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the fallout is completely over.

Gone are manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, and the team has lost a number of draft picks over the next two seasons.

But it isn’t over — not by a longshot.

A woman who claims to be Carlos Beltran’s niece alleges that Astros slugger Jose Altuve wore a buzzer during games so the “hallway video guy” could relay information to him.

It’s interesting because Altuve hit a walk-off home run in ALCS Game 6 in the playoffs last season — lifting his team to the World Series. The celebration at home plate has sparked plenty of interest, though, as he was seen essentially telling his teammates not to rip off his jersey, then protected himself.

WOWOWOW Here’s Jose Altuve telling his teammates NOT to take off his jersey after the HR off Chapman pic.twitter.com/8PuUIjQylD — Joey Merkel (@Joseph_Merkel) January 16, 2020

Not a good look for Altuve.