Kyrie Irving slams critics who ripped him for comments about Nets teammates

Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines when he, out of nowhere, decided to come out and say that the team didn’t have enough talent to win a title this season.

It was a bold move, given that Irving has only been with the Nets for a half-season, missing some games due to injury at that.

But for some reason, after the team’s most recent loss to the Sixers on Wednesday night, Irving essentially threw his teammates under the bus, which wasn’t a good look.

Kyrie Irving was asked after tonight’s loss to Philly about this game against a top East opponent showing how much work the Nets still have to do in order to compete at the highest level while waiting for Kevin Durant to return. Here’s Irving’s answer: pic.twitter.com/NAqA4OvQk2 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 16, 2020

He drew a lot of criticism from both local and national media over it, and understandably so. Irving could’ve taken the high road, but instead he fired more shots — this time at his critics.

“It’s not like I’m an [expletive] yelling at everyone in the freaking locker room all the time,” Irving said, via the Washington Post. “You hear all these stories. My name is given to me by my grandfather and I’m very grateful. It’s in a lot of people’s mouths all the time. It is what it is. I’ve earned that respect in terms of how great I am as a player.”

Then he added this, as a message to those who questioned him:

“You’re not in our locker room, stay the f— out.”

Kyrie Irving with STRONG words at practice: "It's not like I'm an ass—- yelling at everybody in the freaking locker room all the time … If it's harsh as a leader or it's too much for anybody, you're not in our locker room—stay the f— out." pic.twitter.com/peVcXQgsun — SNY (@SNYtv) January 17, 2020

Irving just won’t back down.