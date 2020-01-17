Mike McCarthy shares plan for Cowboys new offense, future offensive coordinator

It’s a new era of Cowboys football, after head coach Jason Garrett was not asking to return as head coach — a position he held for nearly an entire decade.

In is former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, who will attempt to bring discipline and structure, which the team desperately needs right now, being that the Cowboys had issues getting the most out of its players. The roster was loaded with talent, but a second-half collapse saw them miss the postseason.

McCarthy, an offensive-minded coach, already appears to have a good idea of what he wants to do on that side of the ball. And apparently, he doesn’t want to change all that much.

“The old theory of ‘Don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater,’” he said, via USA Today Sports. “I want to build off what’s been established.”

It also appears that McCarthy wants to retain Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator.

“I’m confident that Kellen can still be the play caller,” McCarthy said. “That’s the path we’re going down. We’re still working through that, but my goal is for him to be the play caller.”

He continued:

“The opportunity to work with Kellen is something I was going to pursue either way,” McCarthy said. “Kellen’s first year, I thought he did a very good job. So I want to keep the language on offense the same.”

The decision to keep Moore, more than likely, comes from team owner/general manager/czar Jerry Jones, although McCarthy won’t say it. The wording from McCarthy suggests that it wasn’t really his decision, although it’s hard to know for sure.

It’s good to see that he isn’t completely revamping the offensive scheme, and hopefully, the Cowboys will stick with a heavy dose of Ezekiel Elliott in the run game. McCarthy had issues committing to it consistently in Green Bay, so it’ll be interesting to see how the offense looks next season.