New Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had funny exchange with Uber driver

The Browns have a new face leading the coaching staff, and he’s quite different than the previous one, in so many ways.

Kevin Stefanski may be young, but he’s experienced, having served on a number of different coaching staff. He’s a disciplinarian, unlike former head coach Freddie Kitchens, and he’s also unbelievably good looking. Stefanski knows how to speak to the media, and he figures to be the right guy to get the most out of all the talent on the team’s roster — whereas Kitchens clearly could not.

But, despite his reputation, not everyone in Cleveland knows who Stefanski is yet. Apparently, he was taking an Uber to the team’s facility in Berea, when the driver asked him if the Browns had hired a head coach yet. It was funny, because that guy was actually sitting in his back seat.

Stefanski tells a story that he got in an Uber to Berea and the driver asked him if the @Browns had hired a coach yet. "Yeah. You're looking at him!!" — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) January 16, 2020

Stefanski is a classy guy, so we’re still betting he gave the guy a five-star rating (if his driving behavior warranted it).