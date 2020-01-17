Philipp Grubauer registers 10th career NHL shutout

Philipp Grubauer of Rosenheim, Germany recorded his 10th career NHL shutout on Friday. He made 27 saves in a 4-0 Colorado Avalanche win over the San Jose Sharks at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO.

Grubauer made eight saves in the first period, 11 saves in the second period and nine saves in the third period. Timo Meier of Herisau, Switzerland led the Sharks with four shots on goal. The Avalanche outshot the Sharks 38-27.

Eight Avalanche players registered one point in the contest. The Colorado goal scorers were Valeri Nichushkin of Chelyabinsk, Russia, Cale Makar of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Ryan Graves of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada and Matt Calvert of Brandon, Manitoba, Canada.

On the season, Grubauer has played in 28 games with Colorado and has a record of 13 wins, 10 regulation losses and four losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 2.81 and a save percentage of .911.

This was Grubauer’s first shutout of the season. He now has six career shutouts with the Washington Capitals and four with the Avalanche.

Grubauer is third all-time in shutouts among German goaltenders. Olaf Kolzig is the leader with 35 shutouts. Kolzig, a native of Johannesburg, South Africa who played for Germany internationally because his parents were German, registered all 35 shutouts while with the Capitals from 1996 to 2008.

Second on the list is Thomas Greiss of the New York Islanders. A native of Fussen, Germany, Greiss has 13 career NHL shutouts. Ten have come with the New York Islanders, two with the Phoenix Coyotes and one with the San Jose Sharks.

With the four goal win over the Sharks, the Avalanche are now tied with the Dallas Stars for the second most points in the Western Conference with 58. They have a record of 26 wins, 15 regulation losses and six losses in extra time. Colorado currently leads the Winnipeg Jets by four points for a playoff spot.