Pistons no longer plan to trade Andre Drummond, despite rumors

Andre Drummond is one of the biggest NBA names on the trade block, heading into the deadline next month — or so we thought.

The thing is that he’s not really on the block, at least not anymore. Drummond has appeared to indicate that he wants to play elsewhere in the future, and the Pistons have been taking calls from other teams.

However, a recent report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports suggests otherwise, and states that the team no longer plans to move Drummond. It reads:

The Atlanta Hawks are no longer engaging with the Detroit Pistons on a trade that would have landed them All-Star big man Andre Drummond, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Both sides were optimistic weeks ago that a deal would eventually be ironed out to pair rising star Trae Young with another top-tier talent.

But Atlanta is seeking to remain patient, knowing there will be options to improve via the draft and during free agency, sources said.

It’s interesting because the Pistons could’ve at least received something in return for Drummond, if they were able to trade him, but they must believe they can re-sign him. We’re a bit skeptical, and while a lot can change between now and the trade deadline, the Pistons would be wise to move Drummond, as they’re 15-27, and aren’t in position to make any noise this season — or the next one.