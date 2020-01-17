Pope Francis gifted autographed Patrick Mahomes jersey ahead of AFC title game

The Kansas City Chiefs got a serious karma upgrade ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans.

Kansas City is one win away from appearing in their first Super Bowl since the merger, and the entire city is buzzing.

Not only that, they’re apparently looking to expand their reach, with a global perspective in mind.

Bishop James Johnston of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph was visiting Pope Francis in Vatican City, and he brought an extremely valuable item along with him. The bishop gifted the pope a Patrick Mahomes jersey, and, not only that — it was autographed.

Hopefully it doesn’t end up on eBay.