The Livest Dog at UFC 246: Aleksei Oleinik

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Aleksei Oleinik

Opponent: Maurice Greene

Odds: +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

When a guy is coming off back to back losses, especially KO losses as Oleinik is, it’s easy to suggest that he may be on a decline. It certainly doesn’t help when that fighter is on the wrong side of 40 either. However, KO losses to Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem are far from something to write a fighter off on. It also doesn’t diminish what we already know to be Oleinik’s specialty, which is his sneaky submission skills.

And with that assessment of his skills, there is lots of reasons to love him against a guy like Maurice Greene. Greene has won half of his fights by submission himself, which means fighting someone like Oleinik greatly diminishes his paths to victory. In addition he doesn’t have particularly strong KO power, which leaves him with pretty much only the idea of outpointing Oleinik. Being that Oleinik has only lost once in the last eight years by decision, I like his chances to control the fight and possibly even end it with a submission himself.

2020 Record: 0-0

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $0

Return on Investment: 0%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)