Tips To Fix A Slice In Golf

If you are tired of hitting shots that send off the golf ball into a swaying flight that ultimately results in you frantically searching for the ball, then you must read further. If you are wondering that there may be something wrong with how you are hitting the shots and you may never get the swing right, then we have got you covered.

A slice shot can happen because of several reasons, from your grip to the way you aim for the short and many times the type of golf ball you are using. In this article, we will discuss some of the reasons and tips that can help you with hitting the shot without any slice.

Correcting the grip

The most basic reason that causes the golf ball to go swinging right or left is not having a proper grip on the club. The incorrect grip can be of two types, either too tight or a weak grip. The tight grip happens when you hold the club and your arm muscles get tensed during the time of making the hit.

The tense muscles of your arm can cause an outside-in swing. An outside-in swing happens when the club reaches the outside of the swing plane and when it reaches the ball the clubhead closes in on the inside of the ball. The hit on the inside of the ball causes the strike to go towards right and the ball does not follow the target plane.

The key to making a correct shot here is to hit a shot that is not outside-in swing, which can happen when you relax your arm muscles. You can do this by practicing relaxing techniques like breathing in and out to calm yourself before you hit the ball.

The second type of improper grip causing a slice is a weak grip. Which happens when you place your thumbs on the top of the club and not much of your knuckles of the left hand can be seen. This placement of the thumb on the club causes open clubface which means the clubface is pointing towards the right of the target line instead of pointing straight.

You can correct your weak grip by adjusting your fingers on the club such that you can see more of your knuckles and none of your thumb of the left hand. Doing this will diminish the chances of hitting a slice as the golf ball would follow the straight path of the target plane.

Positioning the ball right

If you place the ball farther than where you are standing, you will have to open your arms wide to hit the shot. The more you open your arms, the higher would be the tension in your arm muscles. And as we have seen above, the tension in arm muscles means an outside-in swing can happen which leads to a slice. So the key here is to keep the ball close to you.

Choosing the right ball

Oftentimes, you can avoid slice by choosing the right golf ball. Illegal Golf Balls covered by That’s A Gimme are the best anti slice balls. Read more about them and find out for yourself.