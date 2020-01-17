Touchdowns and Tangents: Black Head Coaches

Kenny and Pete are joined by a very special guest Nick Hamilton. Nick has been featured on a number of platforms including AM 570 in Los Angeles, the Good News Radio and more as he covers everything from pro sports to entertainment.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/touchdowns_tangents/touchdowns-and-tangents-episode-two-2020

Hamilton joined Touchdowns and Tangents to share his journey through journalism as well as some insights for anyone trying to chase the dream.



Nick also went in on the state of Black Head Coaches specifically in the NFL. However, he also talked about it across all institutions.

After that, Kenny and Pete spoke briefly about the title game and predicted Lamar Jackson’s struggles, even though they love him.

It’s an evergreen episode worth a listen. Check it out on TouchdownsandTangents.com and anywhere else you get your podcasts.