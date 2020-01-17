UFC 246 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Only main card fighters so far (will update rest when they become available) – released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Fighting.

Attendance: TBA

Gate: TBA

(click on fighter’s name for career earnings)

Conor McGregor: $3,010,000 ($3,000,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Donald Cerrone: ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Holly Holm: ($150,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raquel Pennington: ($63,000 to show, $63,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aleksei Oleinik: ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Maurice Greene: ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Pettis: ($155,000 to show, $155,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Carlos Diego Ferreira: ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)