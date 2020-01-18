Danny Green has epic fail trying to join LeBron James in signature chalk toss (Video)

LeBron James’ chalk toss his been the one constant that he’s brought with him to all three teams he’s played for.

It’s become his signature gesture, that he uses to get fired up before games, essentially telling fans that “he’s arrived,” and that he’s in the building.

He did it before Saturday’s game against the Rockets at Toyota Center, and it was well received, as there were tons of Lakers fans in the building.

This time, though, teammate Danny Green tried to join him, and it didn’t go well. Green actually appeared to not only smell, but also swallow a bit of chalk dust, and had a funny reaction as a result.

When you're trying to get ready at the same time and she breaks out the hair spray pic.twitter.com/xaQQ6grZ2D — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 19, 2020

Oof.