NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Hassan Whiteside

January 18, 2020

Jan 17, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Delon Wright (55) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside (21) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Hassan Whiteside – Portland (vs Dallas)

21 points, 9-10 FG, 3-6 FT, 18 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 blocks

A huge night from Whiteside wasn’t enough to propel the struggling Blazers to a W.

 

