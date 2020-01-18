Tom Brady spotted at UFC 246 for Donald Cerrone-Conor McGregor fight (Video)

All the stars were out at the biggest event of the sports calendar year to begin the decade thus far, attempting to get the best seat at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 246.

Browns pass-rusher was there, as were a number of other NFL stars, apparently.

Among them was Tom Brady, who was seen walking by himself rocking a leather jacket, while a handler navigated him through the underground area of the arena.

It’s no surprise that Brady was there to watch Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone square off, as it’s one of the most anticipated fights over the past few years, as “The Notorious One” makes his triumphant return to the Octagon.