Watch LeBron James draw MVP chants—on road in Houston

LeBron James is arguably the most polarizing NBA player in the game today, especially with Kevin Durant currently sidelined due to injury, and he’s been known to draw both cheers and jeers from fans on the road.
It was a lot more of the former at Toyota Center for Saturday’s game against the Rockets, as Lakers fans packed the stands for the epic matchup.
They made their voices heard before, during and after the game, too — showering James with “MVP!” chants in the middle of the action.
It’s pretty good to be LBJ, especially this season, with the Lakers currently the favorite to win the title.
