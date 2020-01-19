Best five first round matches of the 2020 Australian Open

The 2020 Australian Open gets under way later today in Melbourne with some exciting first round matches on the schedule. In recent days, the conditions have been poor with wildfires being the major topic of discussion. Here are five matches that are worth seeing.

5) David Goffin–Belgium vs. Jeremy Chardy–France–Goffin, the 11th ranked player in the world has reached the quarterfinals over the last three years at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and French Open. Chardy’s best grand slam result was also a quarterfinal appearance at the 2013 Australian Open. Chardy is 80th in the world, but has been as high as 25th. Chardy and Goffin have beaten each other once and both matches have been at majors. Chardy won in the third round of the 2015 French Open 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 and Goffin won in the second round of Wimbledon in 2019, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3.

4) Danil Medvedev–Russia vs. Frances Tiafoe–United States–Medvedev, the fourth ranked player in the world and 2019 U.S. Open finalist had a wonderful fall with tournament wins in Shanghai and St. Petersburg. Tiafoe meanwhile reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 Australian Open, and is one of the top rising Americans on the ATP Tour, ranked 49th in the world. Head-to-head, Medvedev won their only meeting, 6-2, 7-5 in the third round of the 2019 Citi Open in Washington.

3) Marketa Vondrousova–Czech Republic vs. Svetlana Kuznetsova–Russia–In an excellent first round women’s matchup, Vondrousova is coming off a great 2019 season as she reached the final of the French Open, before losing Ashleigh Barty of Australia. Kuznetsova is a two-time major champion having won the 2004 U.S. Open and 2009 French Open. Head-to-head, each player has won once. Kuznetsova won in the second round of the 2017 U.S. Open 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 and Vondrousova won in the second round of the 2019 Istanbul Cup, 6-4, 6-3.

2) Venus Williams–United States vs. Coco Gauff–United States–In a match between the 39 year-old Venus Williams and 15 year-old Coco Gauff, Williams is the oldest woman in the draw and Gauff is the youngest. Gauff won their only prior meeting in the second round of Wimbledon in 2019, 6-4, 6-4.

1)Novak Djokovic–Serbia vs. Jan-Lennard Struff–Germany–Djokovic, the second ranked player in the world and 16-time grand slam champion, will actually have a tough first round opponent in the first round as he faces a rising German star. Struff is ranked 37th in the world and reached the third round of Wimbledon and fourth round of the French Open in 2019. The fourth round matchup at Roland Garros last year, saw Struff lose to Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.