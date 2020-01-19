Conor McGregor Career Earnings

(UFC earnings only – doesn’t include any undisclosed PPV bonuses or any other bonuses; Reebok sponsorship started at UFC 189)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event



UFC on Fuel TV: Mousasi vs Latifi – Apr 6/13 – W (Brimage) – $76,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $60,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen – Aug 17/13 – W (Holloway) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Brandao – Jul 19/14 – W (Brandao) – $82,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 178 – Sept 27/14 – W (Poirier) – $200,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Siver – Jan 18/15 – W (Siver) – $220,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 189 – Jul 11/15 – W (Mendes) – $580,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 194 – Dec 12/15 – W (Aldo) – $590,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 196 – Mar 5/16 – L (Na. Diaz) – $1,090,000 ($1,000,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 202 – Aug 20/16 – W (Na. Diaz) – $3,090,000 ($3,000,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – W (Alvarez) – $3,090,000 ($3,000,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 229 – Sept 6/18 – L (Nurmagomedov) – $2,980,000 ($3,000,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay, $50,000 fine for post-fight brawl)

UFC 246 – Jan 18/20 – W (Cerrone) – $3,060,000 ($3,000,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total UFC Career Earnings: $15,082,000

Aug 27/17 – L (Mayweather) – $30,000,000

Total Boxing Career Earnings: $30,000,000

Total Career Earnings: $39,542,000