Conor McGregor TKOs Donald Cerrone ridiculously fast at UFC 246 (Video)

Conor McGregor hadn’t fought in the Octagon in roughly 15 months, but he made his triumphant return at UFC 246, and he absolutely destroyed Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

And the fight was over before fans could even blink.

McGregor came out with a sneaky shoulder to Cerrone’s nose just a second into the fight, leaving his opponent bloodied. A swift kick to the face later, and Cerrone was caught off balance. The Notorious One capitalized, knocking Cerrone to the ground, then pounding him into submission for the TKO.

Mcgregor stops Cowboy in the 1st! pic.twitter.com/UqGYqmsRtD — Fuckie Chinster (@Daily_Bruise) January 19, 2020

That was it — the highlights encompassed nearly the entire fight, as it lasted only 40 seconds, until McGregor emerged victorious. Let the partying begin.