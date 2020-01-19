Dodgers trade relief pitcher Casey Sadler to the Cubs

The Los Angeles Dodgers traded relief pitcher Casey Sadler of Stillwater, OK to the Chicago Cubs on Friday. In return, the Dodgers received minor league infielder Clayton Daniel, according to ESPN.

Sadler shared the 2019 Major League Baseball regular season with the Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays. In 33 games, he had a record of four wins, zero losses and an earned run average of 2.14.

Sadler also picked up one save in 46 1/3 innings pitched. He gave up 41 hits, 11 earned runs, five home runs and 13 walks. Sadler also had 31 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.17.

Sadler only entered the 2019 MLB season with only one career win in three seasons. Now he has five career wins. Sadler’s four wins in 2019 came with the Dodgers as he beat the Colorado Rockies 9-4 on July 30, the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on August 7, the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on August 22 and the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on September 1. Sadler also registered his first MLB career save on August 28 in a 6-4 Dodgers win over the San Diego Padres.

The Cubs become Sadler’s fourth MLB team. In addition to the Dodgers and Rays, he played his first three major league seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He played the 2014 and 2015 seasons in Pittsburgh and then again in 2018. Sadler missed the entire 2016 season due to Tommy John Surgery, and played the 2017 season in A ball, AA and AAA.

Sadler now joins a Cubs bullpen that includes closer Craig Kimbrel of Huntsville, AL, and relievers Kyle Ryan of Auburndale, FL, Rowan Wick of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Dan Winkler of Effingham, IL, Ryan Tepera of Houston, TX, James Norwood of New York, NY, Alec Mills of Clarksville, TN and Tyler Chatwood of Redlands, CA. In 2019, the Cubs finished in third place in the National League Central with a record of 84 wins and 78 losses.