Frank Clark blasts Derrick Henry in emotional postgame interview

The Chiefs had no problem parting ways with linebacker Dee Ford last spring, as they replaced him with defensive end Frank Clark, and the move has worked out quite well for them.

Ford lined up in the neutral zone near the end of the 2018 AFC Championship game, costing the Chiefs a potential game-ending interception. They went on to lose the game against the Patriots in overtime — never even getting to touch the ball.

This year was quite different, as Clark — along with Tyrann Mathieu, who the team also acquired in the offseason — were the two best defensive players on the field. However, it was Titans running back Derrick Henry who drew all the talk leading up to the game, and Clark was not happy about that. He made that clear in an emotional postgame interview, when he had some words about Henry.

“They come in here, he runs for 70 yards, they call him the best rusher in the league. We sendin’ his ass home early!” Clark said.

Clark earned the right to talk smack, as his play on the field certainly warranted it. As for Henry, he was held to just 69 yards on 19 carries.