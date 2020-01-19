Look: George Kittle rocks funny Jimmy Garoppolo shirtless tee after game

49ers tight end George Kittle saved a special shirt for the perfect time on Sunday, following the team’s 37-20 over the Packers in the NFC Championship game.

Kittle and his teammates punched their ticket to a showdown with the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, and they’ll be headed to Miami for one of the most anticipated February matchups of the past decade.

And given that it’s an epic game, Kittle made sure to bust out a shirt he’s been saving for just the occasion. He rocked a white tee, showing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo shirtless, at the podium, and it was pretty great.

George Kittle was saving his shirtless Jimmy G shirt for a special occasion 😂 (via @957thegame)pic.twitter.com/7jEJbLk3NM — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 20, 2020

We want one of those.