NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Devin Booker

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Devin Booker

By January 19, 2020

Jan 18, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye (37) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Devin Booker – Phoenix (vs Boston)

39 points, 12-20 FG, 14-15 FT, 1 3PT, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals

Performances like this from Booker have the Suns back on track.

 

