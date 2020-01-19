Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet fire up Chiefs fans at game vs Titans (Video)

Two famous actors, Paul Rudd and Eric Stonestreet, are diehard Chiefs fans, so it wasn’t a surprise that they were at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

They shot a quick video in the stands before the game, informing fans that their team’s Super Bowl run started in September, and is going to end in Miami — where Super Bowl LIV will be played.

That remains to be seen, but you’ll want to check out their video — especially if you’re a Chiefs fan.

Fans have gotta love seeing that before the big game.