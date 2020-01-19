The Statistical Star of UFC 246: Conor McGregor

MMA

By January 19, 2020

January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor moves in for a knee hit against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Conor McGregor (vs Donald Cerrone)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 20 to 0 (19-0 significant strikes)
73% significant strike accuracy
1 knockdown
1 TKO

Returns don’t get much better than this.

 

 

