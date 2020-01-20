Andre Drummond has rough outing against Wizards, lost a tooth in the process

Andre Drummond experienced a bad case of the Mondays that ended with the Pistons center losing a tooth.

It all started in the first quarter of Detroit’s game against the Wizards when Bradley Beal put Drummond on skates with a nasty step-back move.

Drummond getting embarrassed on defense was followed up by him blowing a wide-open dunk in the third quarter.

Drummond isn't having the best time here in DC😂😂 #RepTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/7xrkWesLUN — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) January 20, 2020

And finally, when you though it couldn’t get any worse for the big fella, Drummond took an elbow to the face in the final minute of the game that resulted in a lost tooth.

Did Andre Drummond lose a tooth? Yes he did😬 pic.twitter.com/WXMRCNAZIh — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) January 20, 2020

In addition to Drummond losing a tooth, the Pistons also lost the game 106-100. Talk about a rough day at the office.