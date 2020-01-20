Combat

Fight of the Day: Bruce Baumgartner vs. Jeffrey Thue

Fight of the Day: Bruce Baumgartner vs. Jeffrey Thue

Combat

Fight of the Day: Bruce Baumgartner vs. Jeffrey Thue

By January 20, 2020

By: |

 

Date: August 7, 1992
Card: 1992 Summer Olympics
Championship(s): Super Heavyweight Freestyle Gold Medal
Venue: Institut Nacional d’Educació Física de Catalunya
Location: Barcelona, Spain

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home