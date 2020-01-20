Jaylen Brown stares down LeBron James after destroying him with massive dunk (Video)

Celtics

Lakers superstar LeBron James may call himself “king,” but Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown really didn’t seem to care during Monday’s game at TD Garden.

Brown plays with a ton of grit and determination — traits that the Celtics front office has long admired. He embodies what it means to be to be a member of the Celtics.

He showed that during Monday’s game, when he drove right at James — who was tasked with protecting the rim — on one particular play. Brown elevated and threw down a massive slam over James, then hung on the rim and stares his counterpart down afterward.

The staredown earned him a technical foul, but he was probably OK with it.

