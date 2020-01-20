Joe Montana guarantees 'his' 49ers team will win Super Bowl

Joe Montana is having a little fun with fans of the 49ers and Chiefs.

One day after both teams punched their tickets to the Super Bowl, the Hall of Famer guaranteed that his team would win it all. There’s just one problem: Montana played for both teams.

You heard from me first. I GUARANTEE my team will win the SUPER BOWL!! pic.twitter.com/WAndTV2hBN — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) January 20, 2020

Whoever wins Super Bowl LIV will technically be Montana’s former team, as he played for both during his Hall of Fame career. Salty San Francisco fans were quick to point out that Montana only played two seasons with the Chiefs at the end of his career, and all four of his Super Bowl wins came with the 49ers.