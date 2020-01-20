Lakers rumors indicate team could trade for Derrick Rose as Rajon Rondo upgrade

The (34-9) Lakers are currently the team to beat in the Western Conference right now, and while the (30-13) Clippers are nipping at their heels, their intrastate rivals hold down the No. 1 seed at present time.

But even the best teams know that it’s a long, arduous road to a title, and that they should to whatever it takes to win in the NBA Finals.

The Lakers are well aware of that, and they’re starved for a title, being that it’s been nearly a decade — which is a “long” time, by their standards, anyway — so they’re all-in on winning one this season.

As such, they’re looking to bring in a point guard with a bit more explosiveness and athleticism than Rajon Rondo provides, which the rumor mill has indicated for weeks now. Apparently, the Lakers — as well as the Sixers — are interested in trading for Pistons point guard Derrick Rose, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Rose would certainly be an upgrade over Rondo in terms of scoring ability, having averaged 18.4 points per game this season. Not only that, it would give the team some flexibility, with Rondo providing a big lift in spurts coming off the bench.