McGregor Next opponent Odds & Khabib, Mayweather Matchup Chances

Got this press release yesterday:
Following Conor McGregor’s quick victory last night, everyone is wondering who will be next to go toe-to-toe with the Notorious One.
SportsBetting.ag has set odds on McGregor’s next opponent, and the man holding the BMF belt is the favorite.
Conor McGregor next UFC opponent
Jorge Masvidal -200
Khabib Nurmagomedov +300
Justin Gaethje +600
Kamaru Usman +900
Nate Diaz +1000
Floyd Mayweather +1200
Tony Ferguson +1400
For the fight odds, Masvidal is a -165 favorite while McGregor is a +145 underdog.
The odds don’t suggest McGregor will fight Khabib Nurmagomedov or Floyd Mayweather this year. His fight total is set at 3.5. Check out the current odds here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props
Will Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov fight in 2020?
Yes +575
No -1250
Will Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight in 2020?
Yes +500
No -1000
Total fights (MMA/boxing) Conor McGregor competes in 2020 (not including Cerrone fight)
Over 3.5
Under 3.5
Will Conor McGregor hold a UFC title belt at end of 2020?
Yes +400
No -700
Comments