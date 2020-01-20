MMA

McGregor Next opponent Odds & Khabib, Mayweather Matchup Chances

By January 20, 2020

Nov 2, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock puts the BMF belt on Jorge Masvidal (red gloves) after Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz (blue gloves) during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

 

Got this press release yesterday:

 

Following Conor McGregor’s quick victory last night, everyone is wondering who will be next to go toe-to-toe with the Notorious One.

 

SportsBetting.ag has set odds on McGregor’s next opponent, and the man holding the BMF belt is the favorite.

 

Conor McGregor next UFC opponent

Jorge Masvidal -200

Khabib Nurmagomedov +300

Justin Gaethje +600

Kamaru Usman +900

Nate Diaz +1000

Floyd Mayweather +1200

Tony Ferguson +1400

 

For the fight odds, Masvidal is a -165 favorite while McGregor is a +145 underdog.

 

The odds don’t suggest McGregor will fight Khabib Nurmagomedov or Floyd Mayweather this year. His fight total is set at 3.5. Check out the current odds here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props

 

Will Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov fight in 2020?

Yes +575

No -1250

 

Will Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight in 2020?

Yes +500

No -1000

 

Total fights (MMA/boxing) Conor McGregor competes in 2020 (not including Cerrone fight)

Over 3.5

Under 3.5

 

Will Conor McGregor hold a UFC title belt at end of 2020?

Yes +400

No -700

 

