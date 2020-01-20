Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Nikola Jokic

January 20, 2020

By: |

Jan 19, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts with guard Will Barton III (5) after a play in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Nikola Jokic – Denver (vs Indiana)

30 points, 10-16 FG, 8-12 FT, 2 3PTs, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

With Jamal Murray out, The Joker is stepping up.

 

