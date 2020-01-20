Patrick Kane becomes ninth American born player to register 1000 career points

Chicago Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane of Buffalo, NY became the ninth American born player and 90th player overall to record 1000 regular season points in his National Hockey League career on Sunday. Kane accomplished the feat in a 5-2 Chicago win over the Winnipeg Jets at the United Center in Chicago, IL.

Kane notched his 1000th point with an assist on a goal by Brandon Saad of Pittsburgh, PA. Ryan Carpenter of Oviedo, FL picked up the other assist. The Saad goal but the Blackhawks up 4-1 at the time at 14:14 of the third period.

In his career, Kane has 380 goals and 620 assists for 1000 points in 953 games. He is a +64 with 372 penalty minutes, 322 power play points, one shorthanded point, 62 game winning goals, 3117 shots, 316 faceoff wins, 197 blocked shots, 259 hits, 572 takeaways and 437 giveaways.

Kane led the NHL in points with 106 in 2015-16. Then, last season he had a career high in points with 110 as he notched 44 goals and 66 assists. In 2019-20, Kane has 62 points in 50 games. He has 24 goals, 38 assists, is a +3, 34 penalty minutes, 18 power play points, two game winning goals, 186 shots on goal, one faceoff win, 14 blocked shots, 18 hits, 29 takeaways and 26 giveaways.

Kane is the second player this season to record 1000 points. The first was Eric Staal of the Minnesota Wild who notched his 1000th point on December 15 in a 5-3 Wild loss to Kane and the Blackhawks. Staal also recorded his 1000th point at the United Center. Interestingly, Kane notched a hat trick in that Chicago win over Minnesota.

The other eight American born players to record 1000 points in the regular season of the NHL are Mike Modano of Livonia, MI, Phil Housley of St. Paul, MN, Joe Mullen of New York City, NY, Doug Weight of Warren, MI, Brian Leetch of Corpus, Christi, TX, Pat LaFontaine of St. Louis, MO, Jeremy Roenick of Boston, MA, Keith Tkachuk of Melrose, MA. Modano has the most with 1374.

The Blackhawks meanwhile are red hot. They have won five games in a row and are now only three points back of the Calgary Flames for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.