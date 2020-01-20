Rapid Recap: Celtics beat (the crap out of) LA

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

The opening minutes of this game were quite scary, almost terrifying. Fueled by an array of dunks and blocked shots, the Lakers raced out to an 8-point lead.

But the Celtics punched back, repeatedly. They lobbed haymakers and roundhouse kicks. You name it and threw dropped it on the Lakers. This was a BLOWOUT. The final was 139-107.

Thank God. We need this one, badly.

Enjoy. Pay special attention to the Jaylen Brown dunk on LeBron.

Gordon from deeeep 👌 pic.twitter.com/C41j5MAHX1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 21, 2020

JB flips it up and gets it to go! Last chance to vote ➡️ https://t.co/bpLxUrXFhj pic.twitter.com/e9YfgZQwDs — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 21, 2020

You know it’s a big game whe Big Papi shows up. Oh, and Snoop Dogg!! — Abby Chin (@tvabby) January 21, 2020

Jayson Tatum ends the quarter with a floater over Dwight Howard, and Boston is up 33-30. Really fun first 12 minutes — lot of up-and-down action, and good plays at both ends. Hopefully we get three more quarters just like it. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 21, 2020

S M A R F pic.twitter.com/Ptf92NkDTn — Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) January 21, 2020

ENES KANTER: 18 points, 8 rebounds in 15 minutes ANTHONY DAVIS: 4 points, 2 rebounds in 12 minutes — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) January 21, 2020

DELETE THAT FOOTAGE. — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) January 21, 2020

Showtime Lakers 😂 pic.twitter.com/y1wJU23MGS — SunOfficial Aron Baynes Fan Club (@BaynesFanClub) January 21, 2020

Jayson Tatum too tough pic.twitter.com/CacWozlZ8u — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) January 21, 2020

The Celtics looked like they were going to lose by 60 for the first 60 seconds. Since then, though, they've dominated this game. Now up by 22 after a Jayson Tatum triple here midway through the third quarter. Boston really, really needed a performance like this. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 21, 2020

Third Quarter Returns: The #Celtics continue to be in blowout mode as they surge ahead and now lead 104-80 after 3Qs.

✅ Jayson Tatum (24 pts, 9/15 shooting)

✅Kemba Walker (20 pts, 8/13 shooting)

✅C's defense on A. Davis (9 pts, 2 rebounds, 2 assists) — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) January 21, 2020

Celtics have won every quarter, +3, +11, +10 — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) January 21, 2020

Vogel pulls LeBron and AD with 8:40 left and the #Lakers down 31. #whiteflag — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 21, 2020

Jaylen dunked on LeBron and stared him down for a tech and instead of that being the moment where LeBron went supernova and led them back while we all had to say “don’t poke the bear” the Lakers just rolled over and died — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) January 21, 2020

