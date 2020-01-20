Rapid Recap: Celtics beat (the crap out of) LA

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
The opening minutes of this game were quite scary, almost terrifying. Fueled by an array of dunks and blocked shots, the Lakers raced out to an 8-point lead.
But the Celtics punched back, repeatedly. They lobbed haymakers and roundhouse kicks. You name it and threw dropped it on the Lakers. This was a BLOWOUT. The final was 139-107.
Thank God. We need this one, badly.
Enjoy. Pay special attention to the Jaylen Brown dunk on LeBron.
