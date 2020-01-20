MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jan 20/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jan 20/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jan 20/20

January 20, 2020

Petr Yan (red gloves) reacts after defeating Urijah Faber (blue gloves) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena.

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Henry Cejudo 469
2 2 2 Marlon Moraes 228
3 3 5 Cory Sandhagen 199.5
4 4 3 Aljamain Sterling 187
5 8 4 Petr Yan 168.5
6 5 7 Pedro Munhoz 153
7 7 10 Cody Garbrandt 142
8 5 9 Jose Aldo 129
9 10 11 Rob Font 126
10 9 15 Marlon Vera 124.5
11 11 8 Jimmie Rivera 115.5
12 12 14 Song Yadong 112
13 13 12 Cody Stamann 102
14 14 Nathaniel Wood 97
15 16 Brian Kelleher 96
16 17 Eddie Wineland 84
17 15 Ricky Simon 82.5
18 20 Raoni Barcelos 80
19 18 Rani Yahya 73.5
20 19 Urijah Faber 64
21 22 6 Raphael Assuncao 63
22 23 Alejandro Perez 62
23 24 Luke Sanders 59
24 21 Ryan Benoit 56.5
25 26 Louis Smolka 51
26 25 Said Nurmagomedov 49
27 27 16 Casey Kenney 48
28 30 Jonathan Martinez 44.5
29 31 13 John Dodson 39
30 35 Kyung Ho Kang 37.5
31 32 Jose Alberto Quinonez 35
32 34 Montel Jackson 32
33 36 Brett Johns 26.5
34 37 Andre Ewell 25.5
35 38 Frankie Saenz 24.5
35 38 Merab Dvalishvili 24.5
37 NR Enrique Barzola 24
38 40 Teruto Ishihara 16.5
39 41 Guido Cannetti 16
40 42 Chris Gutierrez 14.5
41 43 Hunter Azure 10
41 43 Jack Shore 10
41 43 Miles Johns 10
41 43 Randy Costa 10
45 55 Heili Alateng 9.5
45 47 Sean O’Malley 9.5
47 49 Benito Lopez 9
47 49 Cole Smith 9
49 52 Davey Grant 8.5
50 54 Brad Katona 7.5
50 52 Liu Pingyuan 7.5
52 55 Felipe Colares 5
52 55 Mario Bautista 5
52 55 Su Mudaerji 5
55 59 Geraldo de Freitas 4.5
55 59 Vince Morales 4.5
57 61 Aiemann Zahabi 4
58 63 Anderson dos Santos 0
58 63 Bruno Silva 0
58 63 Carlos Huachin 0
58 63 Danaa Batgerel 0
58 63 Domingo Pilarte 0
58 63 Gabriel Silva 0
58 63 Grigorii Popov 0
58 63 Journey Newson 0
58 63 Martin Day 0
58 63 Mitch Gagnon 0
58 NR Ode Osbourne 0
58 63 Wuliji Buren 0

 

