Was Justin Verlander caught using a burner Twitter account?

The Houston Astros have a number of leaders in the clubhouse, and none of them have spoken out since the team was penalized for stealing signs.
Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, George Springer and Justin Verlander have all remained quiet in the wake of the cheating allegations, or at least that’s what we’re led to believe. It sure looks like one of those players has been defending himself and his team, using a burner account.
A Twitter user with the handle @Jonatha19721565 must be a huge fan of Verlander, because he’s done nothing but defend the Astros pitcher, as well as the rest of the staff. Maybe it’s Verlander, or maybe it’s a close friend of his, with him pulling the strings, because these tweets simply hit too close to home.
Maybe it’s Verlander’s supermodel wife, Kate Upton, even. Either way, this particular Twitter user sure seems to be connected to him, with Verlander likely pulling the strings as far as the wording goes. It simply hits too close to home, and he’s not the only one to have done this — just look at Kevin Durant, Bryan Colangelo and others.
