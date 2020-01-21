2020 NFL Draft plans make Las Vegas event look more like a circus than anything (Photos)

The NFL Draft continues to grow in coverage, as well as hype, with each passing year, but it’s still held true to the professionalism that it’s been rooted in since its inception.
Until now, that is.
The big event will be held in Las Vegas for the first time, and it’s apparently going to be quite the spectacle. The stage is set to be in front of the Bellagio fountains, and players will be transported there by boat, once their name is called.
Even the red carpet stage looks quite glamorous.
The big event got a makeover, and now looks more like Disney on Ice than the NFL Draft.
