Alexander Ovechkin named NHL first star of the week from January 13-19

Washington Capitals left winger Alexander Ovechkin of Moscow, Russia, was named the National Hockey League player of the week for the week from January 13-19, 2020. In three games, Ovechkin was a scoring machine as he scored eight goals including two hat tricks.

Ovechkin began the week with two goals in a 2-0 Washington win over the Carolina Hurricanes on January 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. and followed that up with back-to-back hat tricks against the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders. On January 16, the Capitals beat the Devils 5-2 and on January 18, the Capitals beat the Islanders 6-4.

In the three games, Ovechkin scored eight goals without picking up an assist. He was a +5 (including a +4 against the Islanders), two penalty minutes, two power play goals, one game winning goal, 12 shots on goal and five hits. Ovechkin scored all of the goals in the game against the Hurricanes, so of course he scored the game winning goal, and had an excellent shooting percentage of .667 in the week. That’s right, Ovechkin scored on 67% of his shot attempts.

On the season, Ovechkin has 34 goals and 16 assists for 50 points and is a -9 in 49 games. He has 24 penalty minutes, 15 power play points, two game winning goals, 224 shots on goal, one faceoff win, 17 blocked shots, 133 hits, 23 takeaways and 35 giveaways. Ovechkin’s 224 shots on goal leads the NHL.

Fans may have wanted to see Ovechkin in the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis, MO this weekend. However, Ovechkin has other ideas. He has elected to rest his body instead and will not participate. Due to the fact Ovechkin has decided to skip the game, he will not be able to play for Washington on January 27 against the Montreal Canadiens, as he has been suspended by the NHL.

The Capitals currently lead the NHL with 71 points. However, they have a slim lead of four points over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Metropolitan Division.