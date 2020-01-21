Gameday 50: Penguins @ Flyers

Penguins @ Flyers

Wells Fargo Arena | Philadelphia, PA

7:30PM Eastern | NBCSN | AT&TSN-PT

The Penguins head across the state and into the not-so-friendly confines of the City of Brotherly Love for an intrastate showdown with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Penguins are riding high after a spirited comeback win against Atlantic-Division-leading Boston on Sunday on national television. The Penguins were on the ropes early, down 3-0 in the opening frame before posting 4 unanswered goals to win going away. That brings the Penguins’ January record to 7-2-1, with the longest home-and-home series ever against the Flyers pending.

Irrespective of tonight’s outcome, the Pens will head into the All Star Break in sole possession of second place in the Metropolitan, with the potential of jumping Boston for 2nd in the Eastern Conference overall. They’ve amassed the fourth most points in the league and hold the third-best goal differential.

Coach Sullivan: “Dom Kahun was diagnosed with a concussion, so he is going through concussion protocol.” — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 20, 2020

Simon took a bump in the game but will be good to go tonight. Justin Schultz is getting close, but won’t be available tonight. He’ll be welcomed back shortly after the All Star break, presumably, for a defensive cohort that’s held things together quite well given the personnel.

Simon – Crosby – Hornqvist

McCann – Malkin – Rust

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev

Galchenyuk – Agozzino – Blandisi

Johnson – Letang

Pettersson – Marino

Riikola – Ruhwedel

Jarry

The Flyers commitment to mediocrity is quite frankly impressive. They’ve hovered around the Wild Card spot for the bulk of the year, currently one point out behind Carolina for the final spot, 2 points back of Columbus with a game in hand.

They’ve gotten great play from youngster Travis Konecny this year, who leads the squad with 42 points (17G, 25A). Claude Giroux has had a tough year, posting just 34 points in 49 games.

With Carter Hart on the shelf, Brian Elliott tends the twine for the Broad Street Bullies. The veteran journeyman has gone 2-0 since the Hart injury, stopping 64 of 68 shots (.941SV%). Elliott also manned the crease in October when the Penguins trounced the Flyers 7-1.

Farabee – Couturier – Voracek

van Riemsdyk – Giroux – Konecny

Laughton – Hayes – Aube-Kubel

Rubtsov – Bunnaman – Pitlick

Provorov – Niskanen

Sanheim – Myers

Hagg – Braun

Elliott

Fuck the Flyers.

Go Pens.