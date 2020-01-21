JJ Watt to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Live from New York — it’s JJ Watt!

Well, it will be, quite soon, and NFL fans are fired up about it. Watt is set to host the Feb. 1 episode of NBC’s hit late-night show “Saturday Night Live,” and the timing couldn’t be more perfect, as the Super Bowl will kick off less than 24 hours later.

Watt joins Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning and a number of others to host the hit show. He’ll be the 27th athlete to do so, and his charismatic personality, as well as sense of humor, should play well on it. Still, it’s difficult to nail down sketch comedy when it’s being taped live, and isn’t for everyone so it’ll be interesting to see if Watt is up to the challenge.

He did once appear on “The League,” so maybe that prior experience can help him.

Either way, we’ll be tuning in for sure.