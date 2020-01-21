Lamar Jackson guarantees Ravens will win Super Bowl in filing for new trademarks

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will likely win the MVP Award this season, but it’s fair to point out that he hasn’t looked like the same dominant player in the playoffs.

Jackson has gone one-and-done in consecutive seasons, going 0-2 in his playoff career thus far — suffering both losses at home, no less. The Ravens had the best record in the NFL this season, but it was quickly erased when the Titans went into Baltimore and beat them down.

Still, Jackson remains confident in his abilities, and he’s putting his money where his mouth is. He apparently filed to trademark a few phrases, one of which is of the Super Bowl variety:

YOU ARE GOING TO GET A BOWL OUT OF ME, BELIEVE THAT!”

TRUZZ

NOT BAD FOR A RUNNING BACK

Lamar Jackson has filed a trademark for: YOU ARE GOING TO GET A BOWL OUT OF ME, BELIEVE THAT! The filing was made on Jan 16th, just 5 days after losing to the Titans. Jackson also filed trademarks for TRUZZ and NOT BAD FOR A RUNNING BACK.#lamarjackson #BigTruss 👇 pic.twitter.com/SO83CjOFIS — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) January 21, 2020

Interesting.