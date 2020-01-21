Look: Bill Belichick flexes hard by wearing '8 Rings' visor to Senior Bowl

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick saw his season end earlier than it has in many years, with his team having been knocked out in the Wild Card round of the AFC Playoffs.

It was quite a change of pace not seeing the Patriots in the AFC title game, as analysts often pencil them in there no matter what — just because they have Belichick and Tom Brady.

But not this year, as a Week 17 win by the Dolphins in Foxboro completely shook up the playoff picture, and now the Patriots are looking to retool their roster heading into next season.

That’s why Belichick was at the Senior Bowl, scouting young talent this week, ahead of the NFL Draft. What caught the eye of many, though, was the visor he was wearing:

“8 rings” it read, as you can see in the photo below.

Strong flex, BB.